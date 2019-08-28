VeriCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.82 Million (VRC)

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. VeriCoin has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $11,095.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0569 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Upbit, Livecoin and Bittrex. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get VeriCoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00024704 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002388 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00153181 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000044 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005663 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10,079.65 or 0.99830264 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003034 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00038272 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About VeriCoin

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,013,420 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriCoin

VeriCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit, Poloniex, Livecoin and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VeriCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VeriCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.