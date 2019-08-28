Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Hits New 1-Year High at $159.91

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.91 and last traded at $159.78, with a volume of 471316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.91.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Sunday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.33%.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 10,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.54, for a total transaction of $1,476,830.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,023.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,928 shares of company stock worth $4,475,722. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,876,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,471,747,000 after buying an additional 267,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,898,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,646,000 after buying an additional 502,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,557,000 after buying an additional 168,185 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,209,000 after buying an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 10.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,913,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after buying an additional 173,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

