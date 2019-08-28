Veriteq (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) Trading Down 79.7%

Veriteq Corp (OTCMKTS:VTEQ) shares dropped 79.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.02 and last traded at $0.02, approximately 250 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.07.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05.

Veriteq Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VTEQ)

VeriTeQ Corporation operates as an online retailer of orthopedic braces, physical therapy devices, and rehabilitation equipment. It provides orthopedic braces for knee, ankle, back, wrist, shoulder, elbow, foot, and neck categories; and hot and cold therapy, electric simulation, medical tables, and ambulatory devices.

