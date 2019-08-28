Viacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $91,231.00 (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Poloniex, Binance and Coinroom. During the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $91,231.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00690803 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00011902 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014234 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000736 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (CRYPTO:VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,153,005 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Binance, OOOBTC, Coinroom and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

