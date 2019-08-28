Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) to post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Vical’s earnings. Vical reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vical will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vical.

Get Vical alerts:

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Vical had a negative net margin of 1,002.10% and a negative return on equity of 29.46%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VICL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ VICL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,127. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Vical has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $1.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICL. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vical during the first quarter worth about $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Vical during the second quarter worth about $265,000. 34.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vical (VICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.