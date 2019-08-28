Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given Vical an industry rank of 92 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Vical alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on VICL. ValuEngine raised Vical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vical in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vical by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 41,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vical during the 2nd quarter valued at $265,000. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICL traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.90. The stock had a trading volume of 106,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,127. Vical has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.31.

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Vical had a negative return on equity of 29.46% and a negative net margin of 1,002.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vical will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vical (VICL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.