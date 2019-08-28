Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Hotaling Investment Management LLC

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.5% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of V. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 16,109 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,181 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 14,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,900,087 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $850,410,000 after purchasing an additional 305,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 406,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $63,494,000 after purchasing an additional 62,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total value of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,271,074.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $178.15. 184,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,291,835. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $121.60 and a 1-year high of $184.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $178.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on V. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $196.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.