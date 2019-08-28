VisionX (VNX) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

VisionX (CURRENCY:VNX) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. VisionX has a total market cap of $655,871.00 and $93,056.00 worth of VisionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VisionX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Kucoin and LBank. During the last week, VisionX has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00240062 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $125.88 or 0.01296377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00019249 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00092476 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00022275 BTC.

VisionX Profile

VisionX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,500,000,000 tokens. VisionX’s official Twitter account is @visionxglobal. VisionX’s official website is www.visionx.org. The Reddit community for VisionX is /r/visionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling VisionX

VisionX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CryptoBridge and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VisionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VisionX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VisionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

