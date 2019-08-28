Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.44

Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.44 and traded as high as $6.47. Vitamin Shoppe shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 10,222 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VSI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vitamin Shoppe in a research note on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vitamin Shoppe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Vitamin Shoppe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.68.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.34% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $270.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSI. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 418,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 187,737 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vitamin Shoppe in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the first quarter worth $173,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 6.9% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 21.3% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 169,438 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 29,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a omni-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for vitamin, mineral, and supplement products, as well as develops and markets own branded products.

