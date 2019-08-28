Vivid Coin (VIVID) Achieves Market Cap of $93,679.00

Vivid Coin (CURRENCY:VIVID) traded up 12.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Vivid Coin has traded down 20% against the dollar. Vivid Coin has a total market cap of $93,679.00 and $204.00 worth of Vivid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vivid Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0161 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Vivid Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00247255 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.15 or 0.01290704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000671 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00020058 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00093404 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00021421 BTC.

Vivid Coin Coin Profile

Vivid Coin’s total supply is 6,023,117 coins and its circulating supply is 5,809,910 coins. Vivid Coin’s official message board is vividcoin.app/index.php/category/media. Vivid Coin’s official website is vividcoin.app. Vivid Coin’s official Twitter account is @vividplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Vivid Coin

Vivid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vivid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vivid Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vivid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vivid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vivid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.