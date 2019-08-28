VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.92

VIVUS, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVUS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.92 and traded as high as $4.39. VIVUS shares last traded at $4.21, with a volume of 4,800 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VIVUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get VIVUS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $45.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

VIVUS (NASDAQ:VVUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $18.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 million. As a group, analysts forecast that VIVUS, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VVUS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VIVUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VIVUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VIVUS during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VIVUS by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 220,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 13,572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

VIVUS Company Profile (NASDAQ:VVUS)

VIVUS, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company primarily in the United States and the European Union. The company offers Qsymia for the treatment of obesity as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity for chronic weight management in adult patients with an initial body-mass index of 30 or greater (obese patients) or 27 or greater (overweight patients) in the presence of at least one weight-related comorbidity, such as hypertension, type 2 diabetes mellitus, or high cholesterol.

Featured Article: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for VIVUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIVUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.