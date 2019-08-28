Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 113,640 Shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) by 256.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,640 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW were worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 90,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 612,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,476,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new position in shares of CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW during the 1st quarter worth $590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIM stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 46,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.59. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $19.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.99.

CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW (NYSE:CIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.07 million. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.49%. CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.47%.

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CHIMERA INVT CO/SH NEW from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

