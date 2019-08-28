Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 6,741 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:LGND) by 32.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,741 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.14% of Ligand Pharmaceuticals worth $3,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LGND. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,385,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,117,000 after acquiring an additional 396,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,428,000 after acquiring an additional 186,090 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 557,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,085,000 after acquiring an additional 152,649 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $17,123,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 128.1% during the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 209,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,377,000 after acquiring an additional 117,839 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $90.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,891. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.37. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $278.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 13.23 and a quick ratio of 13.15.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.30. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 389.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins acquired 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.45 per share, with a total value of $176,582.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 146,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,007,192.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Aryeh purchased 4,004 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.22 per share, for a total transaction of $397,276.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,146,976.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,100 shares of company stock worth $899,752. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $131.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Argus set a $140.00 price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.80.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

