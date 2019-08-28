Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,857 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,387,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,493,000 after acquiring an additional 210,010 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,876,000. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Howard Weil cut Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE BMO traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.16. 46,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,697. The company has a market capitalization of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.50. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $62.79 and a 12-month high of $84.36.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 17.27%. Bank of Montreal’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.781 dividend. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 44.64%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

