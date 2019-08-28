Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Holdings in Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH) by 434.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,085 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 20,388 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Arch Coal worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARCH. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 466 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Arch Coal by 40.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 507 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Arch Coal during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Arch Coal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Arch Coal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arch Coal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Arch Coal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arch Coal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.67.

NYSE:ARCH traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,118. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Arch Coal Inc has a 12 month low of $72.30 and a 12 month high of $101.92.

Arch Coal (NYSE:ARCH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The energy company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $570.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.75 million. Arch Coal had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 48.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Arch Coal Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Arch Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

In other Arch Coal news, Director Holly K. Koeppel purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $195,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $195,844. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Coal, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated nine active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,195 acres of coal land in Virginia; 359,122 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,868 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,802 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,527 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 21,802 acres of coal land in New Mexico; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as owned or controlled through long-term leases smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

