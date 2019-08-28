Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 90.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138,118 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 402.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.39.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,064,306.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,425 shares of company stock valued at $804,312. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,081,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,971,633. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $211.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.77.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

