Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given a $72.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VNO. ValuEngine upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a hold rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised Vornado Realty Trust from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.75.

Shares of Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $59.48. 631,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,445. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $58.60 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.87.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10,306.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 2,610,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,572 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 291,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,686,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,326,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,020,000 after buying an additional 243,221 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

