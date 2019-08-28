VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 75.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.20, a quick ratio of 66.12 and a current ratio of 66.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.93 million and a P/E ratio of 9.58. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a one year low of GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 83.50 ($1.09).

In related news, insider Richard Levy acquired 74,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £51,547.14 ($67,355.47).

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

