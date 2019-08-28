Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Stake Lessened by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Waddell & Reed Financial worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,422,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after acquiring an additional 43,433 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,747,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,127,000 after buying an additional 22,533 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,185,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,427,000 after buying an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 30.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,449,000 after buying an additional 200,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 641,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,691,000 after buying an additional 44,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $15.00 price target on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

WDR stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.35. The company had a trading volume of 113,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,806. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.16 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.73, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The company had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.51%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.86%.

Waddell & Reed Financial Profile

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

