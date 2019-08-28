Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) Shares Sold by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,666 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the second quarter worth $203,000. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 66.5% in the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 33,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 41.0% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Walker & Dunlop by 7.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 316,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,849,000 after buying an additional 21,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

In related news, CFO Stephen P. Theobald sold 10,000 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total transaction of $572,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,385.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 90,389 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total value of $5,075,342.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,749 shares in the company, valued at $75,283,056.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.58. 403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.79 and a quick ratio of 4.79. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.94.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $200.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.81%.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

