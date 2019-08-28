Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up about 2.6% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,006 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,277,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 97,929 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 41,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.89. 164,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,574. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.72. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $241.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $20.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $160.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America set a $168.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.22.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $288,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 49,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $6,938,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 154,423 shares of company stock worth $21,743,165. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.