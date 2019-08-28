Wasatch Advisors Inc. Acquires 46,374 Shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 517,165 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ORBCOMM were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 58,476.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in ORBCOMM by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ORBC. Craig Hallum raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ORBC traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.64. 25,137 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,531,977. ORBCOMM Inc has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.44 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.11.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

