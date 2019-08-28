Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $4.28 Million Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 53.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 93,834 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Ferro worth $4,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FOE. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ferro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Buckingham Research cut shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ferro to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ferro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

In other Ferro news, CFO Benjamin Schlater sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,479.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $151,450. Insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.20. The stock had a trading volume of 7,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,691. Ferro Co. has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $23.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $825.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.92.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Ferro had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ferro Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Performance Coatings, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

