Wasatch Advisors Inc. Has $5.61 Million Stock Holdings in Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Radiant Logistics Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,168 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.84% of Radiant Logistics worth $5,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Radiant Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,674,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at $1,407,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 65.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 553,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,397,000 after acquiring an additional 218,705 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 72.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 474,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 200,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 23.1% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 614,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 115,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

RLGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Radiant Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Radiant Logistics in a research report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

In other news, COO E Joseph Bento sold 9,779 shares of Radiant Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $63,856.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RLGT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,534. Radiant Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $7.33.

About Radiant Logistics

Radiant Logistics, Inc operates as a third-party logistics and multi-modal transportation services company primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic and international air and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload, less than truckload, and intermodal services.

