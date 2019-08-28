Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,556 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SmartFinancial were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salzhauer Michael boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 53,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 24,853 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 141,781 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 497,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 341,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 39.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBK traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,565. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. SmartFinancial Inc has a 12 month low of $16.17 and a 12 month high of $25.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $265.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.56.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). SmartFinancial had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.22 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial Inc will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMBK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of SmartFinancial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, Florida, and Georgia. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

