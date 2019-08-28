Wasatch Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:COCP) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,235 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned 3.65% of Cocrystal Pharma worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 22,457 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COCP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.09. 7,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,771. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.51. Cocrystal Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $5.28.

Cocrystal Pharma Profile

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, formerly Biozone Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in developing medicines for use in the treatment of human viral diseases. The Company develops technologies and approaches to create antiviral drug candidates. The Company is developing antiviral therapeutics that inhibit the replication function of a virus, including the ribonucleic acid (RNA)-dependent RNA polymerase enzyme, the helicase enzyme and the NS5A protein of hepatitis C virus (HCV), and the polymerase enzymes of influenza virus and norovirus.

