Wasatch Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telenav Inc (NASDAQ:TNAV) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 578,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,945 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 1.27% of Telenav worth $4,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Telenav by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 13,498 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Telenav by 1,645.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Telenav in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Telenav in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Telenav stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.65 million, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.42. Telenav Inc has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $11.59.

TNAV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenav in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut Telenav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Telenav in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Telenav has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other Telenav news, insider Hassan Wahla sold 49,999 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $369,992.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,340,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salman Dhanani sold 100,000 shares of Telenav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $718,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 481,683 shares in the company, valued at $3,458,483.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 798,073 shares of company stock worth $7,413,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

About Telenav

Telenav, Inc, together with its subsidiaries provides connected car and location-based platform services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Advertising, and Mobile Navigation. It offers automotive navigation services, including on-board solutions, which consist of software, map, and points of interest data loaded in vehicles that provide voice-guided turn by turn navigation displayed on the vehicle screen; and brought-in navigation services.

