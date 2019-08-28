Wasatch Advisors Inc. Takes $1.46 Million Position in TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of TransMedics Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,059,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,132,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,697,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,962,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TMDX traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.81. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,469. TransMedics Group Inc has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.55.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported ($4.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($4.05). The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TransMedics Group Inc will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMDX shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransMedics Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

TransMedics Group Profile

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

