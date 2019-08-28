WASHINGTON TRUST Co Acquires 720 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 137.4% in the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEG traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.47. 46,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,484,595. The stock has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.33. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.22 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.26%.

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a $67.00 target price on Public Service Enterprise Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.50 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.46.

In related news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $3,080,483.46. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 419,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,676,902.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.92, for a total value of $38,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,833 shares in the company, valued at $3,705,946.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,046 shares of company stock worth $9,529,482 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

