WASHINGTON TRUST Co Buys New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $164.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,087. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $170.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.97.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

