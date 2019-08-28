Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Position Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Watsco were worth $24,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Watsco during the first quarter valued at $25,176,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 86,033.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 129,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,553,000 after acquiring an additional 129,050 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 91.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 204,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,301,000 after acquiring an additional 97,986 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,755,780 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,863,000 after acquiring an additional 92,622 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 692,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,105,000 after acquiring an additional 89,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.71. 1,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,833. Watsco Inc has a 1-year low of $131.88 and a 1-year high of $184.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $159.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.30.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). Watsco had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.61%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

