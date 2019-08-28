Wayfair (NYSE:W) Stock Price Up 5% on Insider Buying Activity

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) shares rose 5% on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $115.14 and last traded at $113.63, approximately 2,186,158 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 1,869,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.23.

Specifically, insider Edmond Macri sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.57, for a total transaction of $47,571.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,641.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $74,440.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,675 shares in the company, valued at $20,081,020.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,447 shares of company stock worth $5,297,470 in the last ninety days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Wayfair alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on W. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wayfair has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.74.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wayfair Inc will post -9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 2.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,454,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,584,000 after acquiring an additional 184,311 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Wayfair by 14.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after acquiring an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 1.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,305,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,638,000 after acquiring an additional 39,445 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth about $272,369,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Wayfair by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,663,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,846,000 after acquiring an additional 70,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

See Also: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.