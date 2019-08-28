WealthTrust Axiom LLC Has $4.97 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.7% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 439.2% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 36.0% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 24.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.82. 485,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,567,452. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.14. The company has a market cap of $254.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The business had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.38%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on T shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.52.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

