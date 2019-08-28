Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) Shares Gap Up to $28.88

Weight Watchers International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.67, but opened at $28.88. Weight Watchers International shares last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 2,545,067 shares trading hands.

WW has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.50 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Weight Watchers International in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.50 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Weight Watchers International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.59.

Weight Watchers International (NASDAQ:WW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $369.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.11 million. Weight Watchers International had a net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Weight Watchers International, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 16,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $289,390.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Corinne Pollier-Bousquet sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $116,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.03% of the company’s stock.

Weight Watchers International Company Profile (NASDAQ:WW)

Weight Watchers International, Inc provides weight management services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It provides a range of products and services comprising nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches.

