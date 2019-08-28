Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Acquires 1,024 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 46.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,210 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13,908.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,768,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 70,263,213 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,973,272 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,082,841,000 after buying an additional 1,758,154 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,604,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,853,658,000 after buying an additional 101,003 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 16.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,783,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,464,134,000 after buying an additional 1,266,152 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.2% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,257,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,593,606,000 after buying an additional 628,233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.92.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.45, for a total value of $210,300.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,311.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,948 shares in the company, valued at $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,323,377 shares of company stock worth $245,555,293. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.29. 431,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,234,846. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.13. The company has a market capitalization of $507.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 4.47.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Facebook had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

