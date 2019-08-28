Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Invests $417,000 in Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $11,026,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $10,129,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 148.9% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,077,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,217,000 after buying an additional 644,396 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,300,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Bloom Energy by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,183,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,065,000 after buying an additional 504,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.31. 49,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,953,226. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $11.58. Bloom Energy Corp has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $511.90 million and a P/E ratio of -1.78.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 38.77% and a negative return on equity of 539.17%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.56 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bloom Energy Corp will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 11,471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $122,969.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

