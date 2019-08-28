Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Purchases New Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 375.5% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 46.1% during the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,445. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $77.59.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $463.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.21%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

