Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,600 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in Anadarko Petroleum were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APC. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Anadarko Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 103.7% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 546 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 39.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Anadarko Petroleum by 123.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 577 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

APC stock remained flat at $$72.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. Anadarko Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $40.40 and a 1 year high of $76.23.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Anadarko Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 4.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.55 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cowen cut shares of Anadarko Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Anadarko Petroleum from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Anadarko Petroleum to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anadarko Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

Anadarko Petroleum Profile

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.