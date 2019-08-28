Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Sells 1,946 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC reduced its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,946 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in General Electric by 49.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 450,426,526 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,499,762,000 after buying an additional 148,979,851 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $555,184,000. Harris Associates L P boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 121,783,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $921,903,000 after purchasing an additional 31,634,318 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 63,363,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $479,662,000 after purchasing an additional 30,017,912 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 99,844,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $755,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

GE stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.91. 41,335,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,094,960. The company has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.56 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.44. General Electric has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $13.78.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.64% and a negative net margin of 15.38%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Electric news, Director Leslie Seidman purchased 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Horton purchased 55,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $498,336.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at $498,336.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 801,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,745. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut General Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

