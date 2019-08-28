Wellington Shields & Co. LLC Takes $296,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 375.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $184.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $166.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $143.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.63.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 23,100 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total value of $4,060,518.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,031,437.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 4,440 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $718,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,661,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of FedEx stock traded up $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $153.37. 1,540,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,516. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $148.80 and a 12-month high of $259.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $17.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 16.75%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

