Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 96.8% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Macquarie cut Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.12.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $45.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,144,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,220,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.39. The stock has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 23.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $23.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

