Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 48,233 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,233 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Charter Communications worth $105,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 0.7% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.8% during the second quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 7.3% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 16.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 72.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $415.21.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.05 on Wednesday, hitting $400.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $394.60 and its 200-day moving average is $374.22. Charter Communications Inc has a fifty-two week low of $272.91 and a fifty-two week high of $417.13. The company has a market capitalization of $85.38 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,588,879.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Conn sold 927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $370,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,552 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

