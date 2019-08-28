Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 28,942 Shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ingevity Corp (NYSE:NGVT) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,073,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,942 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.56% of Ingevity worth $112,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 39.6% during the second quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 20.7% in the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 17.2% in the second quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 158,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after acquiring an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 19.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.29. The stock had a trading volume of 696 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.96. Ingevity Corp has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $120.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.03.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $352.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.06 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 54.67% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ingevity Corp will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NGVT. Zacks Investment Research raised Ingevity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.29 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.61.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles, and boats.

