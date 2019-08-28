Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,306,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 853,899 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.53% of Church & Dwight worth $95,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CHD. Zacks Investment Research cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $86.00 price objective on Church & Dwight and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Church & Dwight to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

Shares of NYSE CHD traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.16. The stock had a trading volume of 17,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,725. The firm has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.54 and a 200-day moving average of $72.83.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.09%.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,592,204. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 15,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $1,221,910.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,993.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,502 shares of company stock valued at $9,449,809. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

