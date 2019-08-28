Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $110.04 Million Stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,167 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF were worth $110,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC purchased a new stake in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000.

Get ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF alerts:

BMV:DGRO traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.25. ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF has a twelve month low of $530.00 and a twelve month high of $689.99.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF (BMV:DGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/CORE DIVID GR ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.