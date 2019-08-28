Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,186,619 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,887 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.71% of First Republic Bank worth $115,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRC. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its position in First Republic Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 4,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,097,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,934,000 after purchasing an additional 764,661 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter.

FRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Raymond James lowered First Republic Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Republic Bank from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.08.

Shares of FRC traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.55. 10,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,098,729. The stock has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.73. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $79.42 and a 12 month high of $107.75.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $819.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.26 million. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 11.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.80%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

