Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 20,051 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,676,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,051 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $97,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 50,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.7% in the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 133,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.45.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. 20,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,745. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $20.22 and a one year high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.06). Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

In related news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 2,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total transaction of $70,911.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,067.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny sold 20,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total transaction of $549,572.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,589 shares of company stock worth $929,334. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

