Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,496 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.59% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $93,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Starr International Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,897,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,508. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.26. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $112.15 and a one year high of $151.35.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

