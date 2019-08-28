WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Trading 0.6% Higher

WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) traded up 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.93 and last traded at $84.05, 2,166 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 1,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, August 3rd.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.33.

About WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY)

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

