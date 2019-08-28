Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 29th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of TSE:WEF opened at C$1.17 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.66. Western Forest Products has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.87, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen D.A. Williams purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$32,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 345,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$448,500. Also, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$889,200. In the last three months, insiders acquired 58,200 shares of company stock worth $71,344.

WEF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “average” rating and issued a C$2.25 price target on shares of Western Forest Products in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.00 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Western Forest Products from C$2.20 to C$2.10 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.77.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

